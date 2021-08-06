Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

ABBV stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.70. 223,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,810,819. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

