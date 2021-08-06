Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after buying an additional 233,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after buying an additional 325,321 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after buying an additional 1,480,697 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,753,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,259,000 after buying an additional 253,674 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,459 shares of company stock worth $3,324,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

NYSE PM traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $99.13. 62,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,333. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $101.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

