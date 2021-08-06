Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,753,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,503,474 shares of company stock worth $219,581,346. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.19. 282,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,026. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $117.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

