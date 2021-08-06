Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after buying an additional 702,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,657,000 after buying an additional 274,438 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,638,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,301,000 after purchasing an additional 584,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,054,000 after purchasing an additional 405,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $73.58 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.58.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

