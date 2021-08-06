ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $63.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ON. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.21. 225,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,554,503. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

