Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several brokerages have commented on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $100,000.

Onconova Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,355. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

