Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Announces Earnings Results

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ONCR opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.