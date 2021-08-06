Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.64% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.
Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $75.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
