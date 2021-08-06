Open Text (TSE:OTEX) PT Raised to C$72.50 at TD Securities

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities to C$72.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OTEX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.43.

OTEX traded up C$0.85 on Friday, reaching C$66.08. 489,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,189. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.05 billion and a PE ratio of 94.41. Open Text has a twelve month low of C$47.95 and a twelve month high of C$66.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83.

In other Open Text news, Director Stephen Sadler acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,100,000. Also, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total transaction of C$197,034.95.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

