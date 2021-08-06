Open Text (TSE:OTEX) PT Raised to C$81.00 at CIBC

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price target boosted by CIBC to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OTEX. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.21.

Shares of TSE OTEX traded up C$0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting C$66.15. 303,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$62.36. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of C$47.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.90. The firm has a market cap of C$18.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other news, Director Stephen Sadler acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,100,000. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 242,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.42, for a total transaction of C$15,153,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,494,801.62.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

