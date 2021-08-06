OpenOcean Reaches Market Cap of $32.07 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $32.07 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000951 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 54.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00115342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00148091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,607.92 or 0.99793608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.67 or 0.00797907 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

