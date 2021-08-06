OpenOcean Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.99 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded up 56.9% against the US dollar. OpenOcean has a market cap of $33.82 million and $4.99 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00046846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00102234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00143210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,102.02 or 0.99822857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.66 or 0.00838032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.