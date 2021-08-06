Oppenheimer Raises Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $160.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.94.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA opened at $165.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.14 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 755,101 shares of company stock worth $91,008,085 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 782.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.