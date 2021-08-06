Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for EverQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVER. Zacks Investment Research cut EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $691.94 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,935,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $27,927.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,418.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,377 shares of company stock worth $1,311,138. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

