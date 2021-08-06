Oppenheimer Weighs in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACAD. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.20. 9,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,308. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,407,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,800,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

