Oppenheimer Weighs in on LHC Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LHC Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $189.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

