OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 882.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,248.75 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $68.39.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,933.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $762,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,228.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,530 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

