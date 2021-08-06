Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Timothy P. Sullivan Sells 20,700,000 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OPCH traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. 96,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,209. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after buying an additional 2,434,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,006,000 after buying an additional 2,068,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after buying an additional 1,693,761 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,266,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,758,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

