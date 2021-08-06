Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,436 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.59. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20. The firm has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,310,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,083,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

