ORAO Network (ORAO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $294,589.00

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $294,589.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00102840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00142608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,465.01 or 1.00574249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.94 or 0.00837451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ORAO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ORAO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

