OraSure Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OraSure Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

Shares of OSUR opened at $11.90 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $856.32 million, a PE ratio of -171.12 and a beta of -0.30.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after buying an additional 841,547 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624,524 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 112.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 502,663 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

