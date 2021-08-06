Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Posts Earnings Results

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ORTX stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 985,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,968. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $370.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORTX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

