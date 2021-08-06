Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

ORTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 164.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,643,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 990,277 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,845,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,921,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 849,717 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.