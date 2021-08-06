Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $199.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.07 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.07.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.87.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

