Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,157 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $60,479,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.66. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.