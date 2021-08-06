Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,626 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,851,000 after buying an additional 379,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.82. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

