Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $9.19 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,906 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Textron worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

