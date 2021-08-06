Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 90,100 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 28.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

FC stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $535.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

