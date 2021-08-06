Origo Tops One Day Volume of $28.74 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. Origo has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and $28.74 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 297.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00056663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00900597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

