Orthofix Medical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,011 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 40,010% compared to the typical volume of 10 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OFIX opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at about $2,213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,371,000 after buying an additional 172,290 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 42.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 171,618 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

