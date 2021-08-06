OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $810,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

CWEN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. 3,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,870. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

