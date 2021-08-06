OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Shares of 20,859 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.2% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.47. 79,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,566. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

