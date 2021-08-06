OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New $504,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,236,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,567,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,662,000 after buying an additional 1,808,182 shares during the period. Baymount Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,804,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,081,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,105,000 after buying an additional 1,362,324 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,482,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,014,000 after buying an additional 789,329 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSLV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. 44,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.33. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

