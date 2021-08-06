OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 147,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000. Weingarten Realty Investors makes up approximately 5.2% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Weingarten Realty Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $35,259,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,026,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,454,000 after buying an additional 1,320,769 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $20,183,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,165.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 611,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,456,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,499. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 18.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRI. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

