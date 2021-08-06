OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,531 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of ONB stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 63,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.48.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

