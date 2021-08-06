OTA Financial Group L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. Invitae accounts for approximately 1.2% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 66,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,396. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. Equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In other news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

