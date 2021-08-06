OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes Position in Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new position in Star Peak Corp II during the first quarter worth $3,598,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Star Peak Corp II during the first quarter worth $301,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Star Peak Corp II during the first quarter worth $2,679,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Star Peak Corp II during the first quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Star Peak Corp II during the first quarter worth $2,760,000.

STPC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,905. Star Peak Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91.

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

