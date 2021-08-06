Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report sales of $70,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year sales of $220,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $350,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

OTIC stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,599. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.00. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Otonomy in the second quarter worth $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,411,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 230.8% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 1,437,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

