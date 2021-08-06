Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Holdings Lifted by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 643,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the period. Ovintiv makes up approximately 1.6% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $20,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ovintiv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. 57,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,684. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.20. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.52.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.