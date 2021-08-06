Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 33.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 15.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 55.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 981,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 349,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Owens Corning stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.44. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

