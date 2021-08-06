Owl Rock Capital Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 106.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.4%.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 12,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,565. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $709,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,754,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,899,561.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 32,683 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $476,844.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,893,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,047,011.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,082,400 shares of company stock worth $15,737,525. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.