Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 30th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.45 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $895,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

