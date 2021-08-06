PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get PageGroup alerts:

MPGPF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PageGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.67.

Shares of MPGPF opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. PageGroup has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PageGroup (MPGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.