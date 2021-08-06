Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,439 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in UBS Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in UBS Group by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

UBS opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

