Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. Analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

