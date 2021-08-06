Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $270,000 in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

