Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ON24 alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONTF. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

ON24 stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.20. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF).

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.