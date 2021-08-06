Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.09 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

