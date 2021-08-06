Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 14,712 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

