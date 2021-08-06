Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $68,000.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $46,410.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $158,697.00.

Shares of PLMR traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.02. The company had a trading volume of 105,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,827. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.55 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

